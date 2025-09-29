Exclusion zone coming into force around William and Kate’s new home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An exclusion zone is coming into force around the Prince and Princess of Wales’s new family home.

William, Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are due to move to their eight-bedroom Grade II-listed “forever home” Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Signs warning of the permanent closure of nearby Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne Car Park have been put in place, with the site now shut as of 7pm on Sunday evening.

The Sun newspaper reported local dog walkers had expressed their frustration, with residents who live within half a mile previously being able to apply to hold keys to the gate for a £110 a year fee.

Workmen were seen erecting additional fencing at Cranborne Gate on Monday, and around the 2.3 mile perimeter of the reported 150-acre no-go zone.

A notice on the Windsor Great Park website read: “Due to the pending designation of part of The Great Park as a SOCPA (Serious Organised Crime and Police Act exclusion area), access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease on Monday 29th September 2025.

“As a result, Cranbourne Car Park will be permanently closed from 7pm on Sunday 28 September 2025.

“Parking will remain available at Rangers Gate Car Park, located just down the road.”

The Waleses are moving from their current home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with the change seen as a fresh start for the family following Kate’s recovery from cancer.

They also have a 10-bedroom mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.