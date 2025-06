Grooming gangs inquiry ‘must not delay action’ against child abuse, says NSPCC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A child protection charity has welcomed Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement that he will launch a statutory inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal – but warned this should not delay “long overdue” action against child sexual abuse.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday that he had read “every single word” of an independent report into child sexual exploitation by Baroness Louise Casey and would accept her recommendation for the investigation.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said it is “pleased” with the decision – but added that a full national probe “must not delay” urgent Government action.

“We are pleased to see the Prime Minister engaging with the recommendations set out in the Casey Review and will also read it line by line when it is published,” NSPCC chief executive Chris Sherwood said.

“But a national inquiry into abuse by organised networks must not delay urgent action on child sexual abuse that is long overdue.

“Survivors have already waited more than two years for the important recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) to be implemented,” Mr Sherwood added.

The IICSA, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay, found institutional failings and tens of thousands of victims across England and Wales.

The seven-year probe made 20 recommendations in the final report published in 2022, as it described child sexual abuse as an “epidemic” across the two nations.

Earlier this year, the Government dismissed calls for a public inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal, saying its focus was on putting in place the outstanding recommendations already made in the IICSA.

Mr Sherwood said the Government now has the opportunity to make tackling child sexual abuse “a non-negotiable priority”.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation by groups of offenders is deeply insidious and devastates lives,” he said.

“Now is the moment for this Government to take concerted action by making child safeguarding a non-negotiable priority.

“This means joined up work to prevent child sexual abuse across all public, private, and voluntary sector agencies and mandatory training so all those working with children can identify the signs of abuse, step in and stop offenders in their tracks.

“Most of all it means supporting victims and survivors by investing in life-changing therapeutic and recovery services and ensuring the justice system can cope with the current backlog of child sexual abuse cases in court.”

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described the move as a “welcome U-turn”, while Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called on him to apologise for “six wasted months”.

“Just like he dismissed concerns about the winter fuel payment and then had to U-turn, just like he needed the Supreme Court to tell him what a woman is, he had to be led by the nose to make the correct decision here,” she said.

“I’ve been repeatedly calling for a full national inquiry since January. It’s about time he recognised he made a mistake and apologised for six wasted months.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday while on his visit to Canada, Sir Keir said: “I have never said we should not look again at any issue. I have wanted to be assured that on the question of any inquiry. That’s why I asked Louise Casey who I hugely respect to do an audit.

“Her position when she started the audit was that there was not a real need for a national inquiry over and above what was going on.

“She has looked at the material she has looked at and she has come to the view that there should be a national inquiry on the basis of what she has seen.

“I have read every single word of her report and I am going to accept her recommendation.

“That is the right thing to do on the basis of what she has put in her audit.”