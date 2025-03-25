UK’s largest ever road tunnel set to be built after £8.3bn plan approved
Lower Thames Crossing will be made up of two tunnels travelling under River Thames, linking Tilbury in Essex and Gravesend in Kent
The UK’s largest-ever road tunnel is set to be built after an £8.3billion plan was approved by the government.
The Lower Thames Crossing will be made up of two tunnels travelling under the River Thames, linking Tilbury in Essex and Gravesend in Kent.
The proposed 14.5-mile (23km) road has been given the go ahead by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, the Planning Inspectorate said on Tuesday.
National Highways described the A122 as “the most significant road project in a generation”, promising that it “will drive growth”.
Work on the project has been ongoing since 2009, and more than £800 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent on planning.
The Lower Thames Crossing is aimed at reducing congestion on the Dartford Crossing with a new motorway-style road.
It would connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex via a 2.6-mile tunnel under the Thames, which would be the UK’s longest road tunnel.
National Highways previously said the plan will almost double road capacity across the Thames east of London, describing it as “our most ambitious scheme in 35 years”.
It is aiming to start construction in 2026, with the road opening in 2032.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments