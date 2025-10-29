Three big cats have specialist CT scans to solve medical mystery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tiger, a cheetah and a clouded leopard have had specialist scans to investigate their mystery medical issues.

The three residents of the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent have been experiencing unexplained and persistent “mobility issues” which have so far evaded diagnosis.

On Monday, vets used specialist CT scans in a mobile unit to investigate the cause of their discomfort.

The patients were Luca, a four-year-old Amur tiger; Django, a ten-year-old mainland clouded leopard; and Mo, a four-year-old Southern African cheetah.

Each of the cats was sedated in their enclosure by a vet from the International Zoo Veterinary Group before they were moved into the mobile centre.

Luca was pictured with his paws resting out in front of him and his eyes closed as he was prepared for the high-resolution scans.

Briony Smith, curator at The Big Cat Sanctuary, said: “Ensuring the comfort and safety of our cats is always our top priority, and bringing the mobile CT unit here allowed us to achieve that goal smoothly and efficiently.

“The crucial partnership between The Big Cat Sanctuary, our specialist vets Elliot Simpson-Brown and Valerie Freeman, and Burgess Diagnostics has been vital in taking this significant next step towards understanding and resolving the mobility issues for Luca, Django and Mo.”

Following their scans, the three were transported back to their respective habitats while still sedated, where the anaesthetic was reversed and they were monitored as they woke up.

The sanctuary says the scans will now be analysed by specialist veterinary radiographers who will report their findings in around two weeks.

“The entire day was a brilliant demonstration of collaborative animal welfare,” said Ms Smith.