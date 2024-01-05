Police ‘concerned’ for missing Lucy Charles, 39, who has not been seen for two weeks

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are “increasingly concerned” about the safety of a woman who disappeared in North Wales two weeks ago.

Lucy Charles, 39, has been missing from Bangor-on Dee since just before Christmas.

She was last seen on CCTV walking down a street in the village, near Wrexham at around 5.34pm on 22 December.

Officers launched an investigation after Ms Charles was reported missing and some of her personal items were found on the bank of the River Dee.

Lucy Charles is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall, has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses (Supplied)

A mountain rescue team and police helicopter and underwater teams are taking part in the search.

Investigators are calling for anyone who might have information about Ms Charles’s disappearance to contact them.

Ms Charles is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall, has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.

Police previously released a CCTV image of Ms Charles’s last known movements.

Ms Charles was last seen walking past the Royal Oak pub on Station Road (North Wales Police)

She was seen wearing a high-vis vest and glasses and filmed walking past the Royal Oak pub on Station Road.

Stephen Roberts, chief inspector of North Wales Police, said it had been a “particularly difficult time” for Ms Charles’s family “given that we just had the festive period.”

“Lucy was last seen on the 22 December in Station Road, Bangor on Dee at 5.34 pm when she was captured on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.

“Since this time extensive searches have taken place which have led us to find personal items of Lucy’s on the bank of the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works.

“During the last two weeks we have carried out extensive enquiries and searches of both the river Dee and the local area.

“I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in the searches including the local mountain rescue team, the fire service, the police helicopter and the police underwater search team who have carried out extensive water based searches in difficult weather and water conditions, from Bangor on Dee to Chester.

“Their searches continue to take place.”

Anyone who may have information about the disappearance is asked to contact North Wales Police urgently via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 46914.