A bombshell new documentary on child killer Lucy Letby will offer a new explanation behind a number of scribbled notes written by the nurse which were used as evidence to convict her.

Britain’s most prolific child serial killer is currently serving 15 whole-life sentences for seven murders and seven attempted murders of babies while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Notes such as “I am evil, I did this” were scrawled on a scrappy notepad found in her house, which also read: “I killed them on purpose because I am not good enough to care for them and I am a horrible evil person.”

“Hate” was also written in block capitals with heavy ink and circled, while the note is headed: “Not good enough.” But the notes also included other phrases such as: "I haven't done anything wrong" and "we tried our best and it wasn't enough"

According to The Times, a new ITV documentary will put forward a new explanation for the notes, which were presented by the prosecution as amounting to a confession - despite some of the notes appearing to deny her guilt.

Dawn is a childhood friend of Letby with whom she studied her A-Levels at Aylestone School in Hereford. The 35-year-old, who did not want her last name to be published, said the pair were taught while in school to write down their most dark thoughts during “peer-support training sessions”

Speaking to the Lucy Letby: Beyond Reasonable Doubt? documentary, she said: “At all of those training sessions, it was recommended to us that, you know, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you write down everything that’s going through your mind that is, you know, troubling you.

“So, all of the dark thoughts, all of those inner voices that you can’t silence. You just write it all down on a piece of paper to get it off your mind.”

Letby has lost two attempts to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal so far, but questions are growing about the safety of Letby’s convictions after multiple experts have cast doubts over some of the evidence used in the trial in August 2023.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is reviewing an application by Letby’s legal team, which includes a 300-page report from chemical engineer Helen Shannon and professor Geoff Chase, who refute claims made by the prosecution that Letby “undoubtedly” poisoned two babies by spiking their feeding bags with insulin.

Ms Shannon and Prof Chase, who were given access to the babies’ medical notes, say they could have been born with specific types of antibodies in their blood which can cause a high reading of insulin.

Speaking to the documentary, Ms Shannon said according to The Times: “What was presented in court as this is smoking-gun evidence of poisoning actually looks pretty typical for a pre-term neonate.

“And we can’t see any justification whatsoever for the prosecution statement that it could only be poisoning.”

Dawn also tells the documentary about the moment Letby was found guilty: “I think I was at work when I heard that they were, sort of, returning the verdict, and sort of tuned in and I think I just sat there dumbfounded for a while, not really knowing how to process what I was hearing,” she said.

“I didn’t think it was real. I immediately switched to thinking: ‘Well, what’s next, you know? What happens next? This can’t be it. She can’t just spend the rest of her life in prison’.”