Killer nurse Lucy Letby could face new charges over more baby deaths at hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh allegations of baby deaths and collapses linked to child killer Lucy Letby are now under consideration by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), after detectives investigating her case submitted new evidence.

Murder squad detectives from Cheshire Police passed the evidence to the CPS in recent days, relating to potential additional offences at hospitals where Letby worked.

The exact number and nature of these alleged new crimes have not yet been made public. A decision on whether to bring further charges against Letby could take several weeks as the CPS reviews the material.

In a statement, a CPS spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received a full file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary asking us to consider further allegations in relation to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“We will now carefully consider the evidence to determine whether any further criminal charges should be brought.

open image in gallery Letby was a nurse at Liverpool Women’s Hospital (Alamy/PA)

“As always, we will make that decision independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.”

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: “We can confirm that Cheshire Constabulary has submitted a full file of evidence to the CPS for charging advice regarding the ongoing investigation into deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neo-natal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital as part of Operation Hummingbird.”

The Daily Mail has reported consideration of any new charges will involve the Government’s most senior lawyers, including Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, and Attorney General Lord Hermer KC.

News of potential fresh charges emerged hours after police confirmed three people who were part of the senior leadership team at the hospital where Letby worked have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Cheshire Constabulary said the suspects, who occupied senior positions at the Countess of Chester Hospital (CoCH) between 2015 and 2016, were arrested on Monday.

All three have since been bailed pending further inquiries, the force added.

open image in gallery Lady Justice Thirlwall will deliver her findings in early 2026 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Police said corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter probes are continuing.

Following the arrests, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “In October 2023 following the lengthy trial and subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby, Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital (CoCH).

“This focuses on senior leadership and their decision-making to determine whether any criminality has taken place concerning the response to the increased levels of fatalities.

“In March 2025 the scope of the investigation widened to also include gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a separate offence to corporate manslaughter and focuses on the grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals.

“It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.”

A spokeswoman for CoCH reiterated it “would not be appropriate” for the hospital to comment “due to the Thirlwall Inquiry and the ongoing police investigations”.

open image in gallery The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, where Letby worked (PA)

Letby’s barrister Mark McDonald said the police’s latest announcement has come at a “very sensitive time” and that a proper and full public inquiry into failings by the hospital is needed.

He said: “Yet another press release from the police at a very sensitive time when the CCRC (Criminal Cases Review Commission) are looking at the case of Lucy Letby.

“Despite this, the concerns many have raised will not go away, and we will continue to publicly discuss them.

“The reality is that 26 internationally renowned experts have looked at this case and the lead expert has concluded that no crime was committed, no babies were murdered.

“What is needed is a proper and full public inquiry into the failings of the neonatal and paediatric medical care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

Police are continuing a review of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neonatal units of the Countess of Chester and Liverpool Women’s Hospital during Letby’s time as a nurse from 2012 to 2016.

Letby, who has always maintained her innocence, lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal for the seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl, which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.

Lady Justice Thirlwall is due to publish the findings from her public inquiry in early 2026.