Documentary covering case of child killer Lucy Letby to air on Channel 4

A documentary will be released by Channel 4 on convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby.

The two-part Channel 4 series will “examine the case” of former neonatal nurse Letby, who was convicted last August of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others between June 2015 and June 2016, the broadcaster said.

Letby’s trial ran for 10 months from October 2022 to August 2023, with a retrial ordered after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of attempted murder of a baby girl.

Last month, the 34-year-old was found guilty of the attack on the newborn infant during a night shift in the Countess of Chester hospital’s neonatal unit in February 2016.

Letby was sentenced to 15 whole-life orders ( PA Media )

Letby was sentenced to 15 whole-life orders – making her only the fourth woman in UK history to be told she will never be released from prison.

Channel 4 said the documentary – currently titled The Trial Of Lucy Letby – is in “pre-production” and does not yet have a release date, but it will have a feature-length theatrical release.

It is to be directed by Emmy award-winning and Bafta-nominated filmmaker Daniel Bogado.

The British-Paraguayan documentary maker was the former series editor of Unreported World – Britain’s longest-running foreign affairs strand – on Channel 4.

He also directed 9/11: One Day In America, which marked two decades since the attacks and was nominated for a Bafta, while his 2014 documentary Nigeria’s Hidden War also won an Emmy for best investigative journalism.

Documentary covering trial of child serial killer Lucy Letby to air on Channel 4

Lucy Letby last appeared in court in July.

The killer said “I’m innocent” as she was led from court after being sentenced to an additional whole-life order for the attempted murder of a baby girl.

The 34-year-old former nurse was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of the attack on the newborn infant during a night shift in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in February 2016.

Last August, she was convicted at the same court by another jury of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one child.