Votes at 16 legislation could be tabled within months, minister suggests

A proposed law change to reduce the voting age from 18 to 16 could be tabled within months, according to a minister.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said she “strongly supports” votes at 16 and hopes MPs will have their say on the relevant legislation in the next parliamentary session.

Parliamentary sessions have no fixed length but tend to last for 12 months, with the current 2024/25 session starting after the general election in July 2024.

Labour’s manifesto pledged to give 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in all elections, but the party did not include legislation to make the change in its first King’s Speech.

Speaking at business questions, Labour MP Chris Ward said sixth-form students in his Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency asked him when the Commons will vote on lowering the voting age.

He said: “I did my best, told them we had a manifesto commitment and I hoped that it would be later this year.

“But I wonder whether the Leader of the House can do one better and confirm for me what the right answer is and when we’ll have a vote in this House?”

Ms Powell replied: “I know this is an issue close to his heart as well as something he strongly supports, as I do.

“I think votes at 16 was one of the really important measures in our manifesto.”

Ms Powell added: “He will know it’s not been identified in a bill in this session but I hope in probably the next session an elections bill which includes votes at 16 will be forthcoming and we’ll all get a chance to vote for it, as I know he and I both will.”