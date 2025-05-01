‘Net zero seats’ jibe aimed at Labour as voters head to polls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Voters will “deliver gains of net zero seats” to Labour at the local elections following the party’s “kamikaze” environmental policies in government, the Tories have claimed.

Shadow minister Paul Holmes highlighted differing views between the Government and former prime minister Sir Tony Blair on efforts to limit fossil fuels before adding Labour is “dreading” the results of the elections.

But Commons Leader Lucy Powell countered by accusing the Tories of having a “blinkered vision” on the “opportunity of net zero”, adding Kemi Badenoch’s leadership of the opposition is being “backseat driven” by shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

The Commons clash occurred as Labour faces a twin challenge of council and mayoral elections across England and a by-election in Runcorn and Helsby, a seat Labour won convincingly in 2024 but that is expected to go down to the wire in a contest with Reform UK.

Voters will have until 10pm on Thursday to cast their ballots.

Experts have suggested the Tories could lose around 500 seats, with gains for the Liberal Democrats and, especially, Reform.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Holmes said: “I’m sure members on both sides of the House will be looking on with some confusion at the chaos in the Government’s ranks following the former prime minister Tony Blair’s suggestion that the Government’s plan to phase out fossil fuels in the short-term are doomed to fail.

“That election-winning machine, who many on that side of the House now groan at the simple mention of his name, has spoken sense.

“Now, of course it can be frustrating when former leaders weigh in on debates with contrary views to the parties they once led, believe me I know how the Leader of the House and the Energy Secretary (Ed Miliband) feel, we’ve had more than our fair share.

“But she and the Government know that the former prime minister has a point. We know the Government is dreading the local elections today as the first real test of their performance in the nine months since they took power.

“And what will we see, Mr Speaker? An ideological kamikaze dive towards net zero carbon emissions that tonight will deliver gains of net zero seats.”

Ms Powell, in her reply, said: “If he wants to talk about the local elections, we could have an exchange of statistics about that.

“But the one I’ll leave him with is that if you’re in a Labour council, your council tax bill is on average £300 lower and I think that’s the one thing people should be thinking about today of all days.”

Ms Powell said the elections are also the first major electoral test for Conservative Party leader Mrs Badenoch.

She said: “I wonder how they all think it’s really going over there because they have been veering from one side of the road to the other, just taking about every position possible going.”

Ms Powell went on: “Her leadership is being backseat driven by the shadow justice secretary who is on constant manoeuvres – no doubt today he’s spending the day on the phones, not to the electorate but to his future backers shall we say.”

Mrs Badenoch has conceded that the scale of the Conservative victory when these councils were last up for election in 2021 means losses are likely.

But in her final message to voters, she said: “If you want a great council, don’t just hope for it, vote for it.

“Vote Conservative because Conservative councils deliver better services for lower taxes across the board.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Mrs Badenoch faced “a reckoning at the ballot box as former Conservative voters across the home counties rally behind the Liberal Democrats”.

Meanwhile, Reform leader Nigel Farage told a rally in Staffordshire on Wednesday night that the elections would see his party eclipse the Conservatives as the main opposition party in England.

Predicting a political “earthquake”, he said: “Tomorrow is the day that two-party politics in England dies for good.”

In an interview with Sky News, he said he also expected Reform to win “two or three” of the six mayoralties up for election on Thursday, saying he was “confident” of a win in Hull and “reasonably confident” of victory in Lincolnshire.

He also said he was “optimistic” about the Runcorn and Helsby by-election but stopped short of predicting a win.

The by-election, the first since Sir Keir Starmer entered Downing Street, follows the resignation of former Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who won the seat with 53% of the vote last year but stood down following his conviction for assaulting a constituent.