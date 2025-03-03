Family ‘devastated’ after body found in search for brother of judo Olympian

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judo Olympian said her family was “devastated” after her brother’s body was found three days after he went missing in Bristol.

More than 100 police officers had been involved in the search for Luis Piovesana, 26, whose sister Lubjana Piovesana competed for Team GB before switching to the Austrian team.

In a social media post, Ms Piovesana wrote: “Hello everyone, Luis has been found.

“We are completely devastated but he has passed away.

“I am grateful for everyone’s support. And I am so sorry this has happened. Luis was my little brother and loved by everyone. I wish he could have seen the love from everyone.

“He will be remembered by us all.”

The post was signed off with a dove emoji.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “At around 6pm today (Monday 3 March), a dive team was searching the River Frome in the Napier Road area of Eastville, Bristol, when they located a body.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives have met with Luis’ family and updated them.

“Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Mr Piovesana had been seen at around 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park having travelled there via a taxi from a venue in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s, a 10-minute drive away.

Mr Piovesana’s family spent the weekend searching for him and asked people to check their gardens and sheds.

Mounted officers and police drone teams were also been involved in the investigation with police divers searching the River Frome near the M32.

Speaking to the PA news agency while the search was ongoing, Ms Piovesana’s partner, Laurin Bohler, said family and friends had travelled from Birmingham to help.