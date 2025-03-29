Chewbacca’s bowcaster used in original Star Wars trilogy sells for £593,985

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chewbacca’s bowcaster, used in the original Star Wars trilogy, has sold for 768,600 dollars (£593,985) at auction, smashing its estimate.

The Wookie’s weapon, which was used in films including 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, and described by auctioneers Propstore as “one of the rarest Star Wars hero props in existence”, beat its estimate of between 250,000 to 500,000 US dollars (£198,000 to £397,000).

The item is a real Horton crossbow which was modified for the character, nicknamed “Chewie” and played by Peter Mayhew, to give it a futuristic yet battle-worn look so it could serve as a laser weapon.

Some of the components have been removed and missing parts have been recreated, according to the auctioneer.

A medal given to Luke Skywalker after he destroyed the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) was also sold for 378,000 dollars (£292,124).

The Medal of Yavin, worn by the future Jedi master Luke (Mark Hamill) during the first film in the franchise, after he was presented with it by his sister Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), was estimated to sell for between 300,000 to 600,000 US dollars (£238,000 to £476,000).

It is also believed to have been worn by Harrison Ford – who played Han Solo – during rehearsals, with Propstore claiming it is the “first and only medal to be offered for public sale” coming from the collection of props master Gerard Bourke, who worked on the original Star Wars films.

Luke blows up the Death Star in the movie after rebels find the plans for the planet-destroying weapon, which is later rebuilt in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi.

After fan complaints that Chewbacca was not also given a medal for his efforts, he was handed the bravery honour during 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s chief operating officer, said after the auction: “Propstore are thrilled with the incredible success of the first day of our Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

“The auction surpassed our expectations and showcased the enduring popularity of franchises like Star Wars.”

Star Wars, originally filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, has turned into a huge franchise, spawning prequels, sequels and spin-off shows including The Mandalorian, Andor and 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.