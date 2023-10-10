Jump to content

Flights suspended at Luton Airport after fire engulfs car park

Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal

Joe Middleton
Tuesday 10 October 2023 23:06
(The Independent)

Flights have been suspended at Luton Airport because of a large fire that has engulfed one of its car parks.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal on Tuesday evening.

The airport said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “All flights are currently suspended as emergency services respond to a fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Access to the airport is currently restricted and we ask that people do not travel to the airport at this time.”

Molly Bullard posted video footage of the fire on X and said: “Scary scenes at Luton Airport as the multi story short stay car park is exploding in flames.”

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed it was attending the fire at the transport hub and said that one member of the public and six firefighters were suffering from smoke inhalation.

More follows...

