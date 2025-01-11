Illegally-released lynx captured in Scottish Highlands dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the illegally-released lynx captured in the Highlands has died, those caring for the animals have said.

The big cat was one of the second pair to be captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

The lynx were baited into humane traps before being taken to the Highland Wildlife Park.

On Saturday, The Scotsman reported that some conservationists believe a “frustrated activist” who wants to see the lynx returned to Scotland may be responsible for the release.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said: “After extensive efforts to capture these animals safely and humanely, we were very sad to discover that one of them has died overnight.

“We do not yet know the circumstances behind its death but will be carrying out a post-mortem (examination) to try to establish what happened.

“Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare.

“We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves.”

open image in gallery The lynx were baited into humane traps (RZSS/PA) ( PA Media )

The surviving lynx from the latest pair is now being taken to Edinburgh Zoo to join the others for a period of quarantine.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said the lynx is “wonderfully full of character” as an animal but should still be considered a wild cat.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Sadly there are rogue rewilders out there who bypass all the established international best practice and bypass all professional organisations which are discussing lynx coming back to Scotland.

“They are impatient and then proceed in a way which is this rebellious rogue rewilding. That’s really sad and that’s a real, real risk.”

He stressed it could also simply be the abandonment of animals which someone no longer wished to look after.

The RZSS has said the captured lynx are tame and are used to humans.

Lynx, which can be roughly the size of a Labrador, are usually shy and solitary creatures and attacks on humans are virtually unheard of.

Police Scotland said inquiries into how the lynx ended up in the area are continuing, and officers and wildlife experts will continue to examine the area where the animals were found.

In 2021 a group of charities launched a consultation on assessing people’s views about the potential of reintroducing Eurasian lynx to Scotland.

Earlier this week Peter Cairns, director of one of the charities involved, condemned the illegal release.

He added: “The Lynx to Scotland project is working to secure the return of lynx to the Scottish Highlands, but irresponsible and illegal releases such as this are simply counter-productive.”