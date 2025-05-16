Lynx illegally abandoned in Scottish Highlands find their new home
Experts remarked it was ‘very unlikely’ the animals would have survived in the wild
Three lynx cubs, illegally released into the Cairngorms National Park in January, have found a new home at the nearby Highland Wildlife Park.
They were rescued from freezing conditions by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS). A fourth lynx, sadly, did not survive the harsh conditions after being captured.
The release of the animals sparked condemnation from experts, who deemed the act "reckless" and highlighted the slim chances of survival the lynx faced in the wild.
Initially taken to Edinburgh Zoo for quarantine and care, the surviving cubs were transferred to the Highland Wildlife Park on Friday.
Their new environment offers a safe and appropriate setting for these wildcats to thrive.
RZSS chief executive David Field said: “We are very pleased to welcome the lynx to Highland Wildlife Park and grateful to our members and everyone who made a donation to help us care for these wonderful cats.
“The lynx were clearly habituated to humans and would most likely have died if they hadn’t been rescued as they would not have been able to find food for themselves.
“Caring for these cats at Highland Wildlife Park will help raise awareness of this incredible species and support discussions about how to reintroduce wildlife in Scotland responsibly”.
Visitors to the park will be able to see the lynx in their new home, with RZSS also planning educational talks and activities to help people learn more about the species and the conservation challenges they face.
Mr Field went on: “We are very proud of the response of our team, who worked with Police Scotland and other partners to safely rescue these animals in freezing overnight temperatures.
“All three lynx have curious personalities, they love playing together, especially with balls and other toys.
“We are sure they will be a big hit with everyone who comes to see them.”
A prize draw has been launched, giving the public the chance to meet and name one of the lynx. To enter visit crowdfunder.co.uk/name-a-lynx
