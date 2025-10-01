Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

M25 set to be shut for hours near Heathrow Airport after major crash

Police are investigating a crash on a junction leading to Heathrow Airport

Tom Watling
Wednesday 01 October 2025 10:07 BST
Traffic is backed up on J14 of the M25 towards Heathrow Airport as police investigate the collision
Traffic is backed up on J14 of the M25 towards Heathrow Airport as police investigate the collision (www-motorwaycameras-co-uk.25114924.jpg)

A section of the M25 has been shut near Heathrow airport following a major crash, authorities have said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash at Junction 14 for the A3113 in the early hours of Wednesday morning. London Fire Brigade said the collision involved a car and a lorry, with one man being rushed to hospital.

The road is not expected to open again until mid-afternoon, with long delays affecting that area of the motorway as police investigate the crash.

National Highways said traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Junction 14 slip road. They added that there were delays of up to an hour towards Heathrow.

“Firefighters attended a road traffic collision on the M25 near Heathrow Airport,” a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said.

“The collision occurred on the clockwise carriageway at junction 14. It involved a car and a lorry. One man was released from one of the vehicles by firefighters and taken to hospital. There were no reports of any further injuries.

“The carriageway remains closed clockwise at junction 14 with motorists being diverted via the slip roads. National Highways is providing traffic updates.

“The Brigade was called at 0441 and firefighters from Hayes Fire Station, along with Surrey Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene. The Brigade left the scene by 0623, with the incident left in the care of the Metropolitan Police and National Highways.”

It comes as a vehicle burst into flames in a multi-storey car park at Heathrow Airport earlier today.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the flames.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said “the main tunnel is currently closed going into terminals 1,2 and 3 while crews work to bring the fire under control”.

