Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Severe delays on M25 and sections closed after waste lorry overturns

Oil, diesel and waste have been spilled onto the M25

Barney Davis
Wednesday 14 May 2025 08:38 BST
Comments
Two lorries crashed on the M25 on Wednesday morning
Two lorries crashed on the M25 on Wednesday morning (National Highways)

A lorry has overturned spilling oil across the M25 and causing huge tailbacks throughout rush hour.

The HGV crashed into another lorry on the anticlockwise carriageway between junction six (Godstone) and five (Chevening) at around 3.45am on Wednesday.

Oil, diesel and waste have been spilt onto the major motorway bringing traffic to a standstill.

National Highways warned the clean-up operation of the "large spillage" will be "extensive and complex" and the road will now need to be resurfaced.

Traffic was still building on the M25 at 8.30am on Wednesday
Traffic was still building on the M25 at 8.30am on Wednesday (Higways England)

“Traffic caught within the closure has now cleared. Accident investigations are now taking place,” the agency added.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance at the scene where 45 minute delays are being reported.

“The road has been closed and is likely to be for some time, which will affect rush hour traffic on surrounding roads”, a spokesman said.

“Please avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey. Thanks to our partners who are also in attendance.”

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs and exit the orbital road at J6 before rejoining on the A25.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in