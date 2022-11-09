M25 closures: Just Stop Oil block motorway for third day running

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Activists from Just Stop Oil are staging a third day of demonstrations on the M25, causing further disruption.

The Metropolitan Police say officers from the Surrey and Essex force are at the scene dealing with protesters who have climbed on gantries at several points along the motorway.

Surrey Police has confirmed that one activist has been arrested between junction 8 and 9.

Essex Police has urged commuters to find alternative routes to travel as it deals with protesters climbing gantries along the motorway.

A spokesperson said: “Traffic is still moving through this junction at the moment, but very slowly. There will be delays to journeys. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

According to reports, the motorway is blocked at several parts including junction 4 clockwise, junction 7-8 clockwise, junction 25-27 clockwise and junction 30 clockwise.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced that eight people were charged yesterday with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance following attempts to cause disruption on the M25.

Surrey Police officers along the M25 after making an arrest on Wednesday morning (Surrey Police)

The proactive crackdown, in partnership with Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire Police force also saw a further 14 people charged with causing a public nuisance following protests on the M25.

Activists shut down sections of the same motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Met said it had carried out an investigation that gave it “strong reason” to suspect Just Stop Oil was planning to “disrupt major motorway road networks”.

Business secretary Grant Shapps condemned the protests by Just Stop Oil saying: “It’s completely wrong to disrupt people’s lives this way,” adding “I hope justice is served up to these people.”

