M25 road closure: Motorway shut near Heathrow airport after crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The M25 is closed near Heathrow Airport following a collision on Tuesday morning.

The closure is clockwise between junction 14 (Stanwell Moor/Heathrow Airport) and junction 16 (M40).

National Highways say a serious collision investigation is being carried out and that the closure “is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time today”.

A diversion is now in place allowing drivers to exit the M25 at junction 14 before rejoining after a stint on the M40. Motorists planning on commuting in the coming hours have been warned to avoid the area and plan an alternative route, as CCTV footage shows gridlocked traffic.

Little is known about the incident at this time, but National Highways has confirmed it was a “serious collision involving two cars and a lorry.”

Photographs from the scene seemingly show that a passenger vehicle smashed into the rear of the truck. The car appears to have suffered significant damage.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Our East Regional Operations Centre were notified of the collision just before midnight yesterday evening. Metropolitan Police and National Highways Traffic Officers remain on scene.

“London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended. A collision investigation is being carried out, the closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time today.”

Metropolitan Police and National Highways Traffic Officers currently remain on scene as the collision investigation is carried out.

More follows...