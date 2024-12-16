M25 shut in both directions after serious car crash with four miles of queues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The M25 was closed in both directions as an air ambulance rushed to the scene following a major crash on the busy motorway.

Motorists are facing hours of delays after a serious incident on the anticlockwise carriageway between 27 at Epping and junction 28 at Brentwood.

All lanes were closed on Monday - including those on the clockwise carriageway - to allow for an air ambulance to land. It is understood the clockwise carriageway later reopened at around 2pm.

Local police warned that the busy motorway could be facing severe delays for several hours to come, leaving commuters stuck in rush hour traffic.

Essex Police said: “There is significant disruption in the area and we are expecting this to continue for a number of hours with possible road closures on both carriageways. Please avoid the area if you can and plan accordingly.

“We appreciate your patience and we will update you as soon as we can.”

Drivers trapped on the busy motorway have been encouraged to follow diversions from the first exit onto the A12 from Junction 28’s exit slip roundaout.

Traffic has been released on the anti-clockwise past the scene in lane one while one lane on the clockwise carriageway remains closed.

Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management,” National Highways said in a statement,

It added: “There are long delays on approach to the closure on the anti-clockwise carriageway with 7 miles of congestion and 4 miles of congestion on approach to the clockwise carriageway.”

There are also delays on the M11 southbound, currently 60 minutes above normal travel times with 4 miles of congestion.

More follows on this news story....