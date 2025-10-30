M25 traffic chaos after lorry overturns
M25 in Surrey closed anti-clockwise
Motorists are facing traffic chaos as part of the M25 is closed after a lorry overturned on the road.
The M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J10 (Cobham) and J9 (Leatherhead) due to the collision, which saw a lorry overturn.
Emergency Services including Surrey Ambulance Service are in attendance, as dramatic pictures showed a blue lorry on its side.
Drivers have been told to expect delays, as National Highways said traffic officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
It advised motorists to plan ahead and allow extra journey time if impacted by the closure.
“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey,” it said.
The incident is expected to impact traffic for several hours, with a return to normal traffic estimated to be between 5:30pm and 5:45pm.
More follows on this story...
