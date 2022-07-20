M3 crash: Two dead and motorway closed after car hits central reservation

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after two people were killed following a car collision on the M3 this morning.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, and the passenger, a 67-year-old woman, were both declared dead the scene, Surrey Police said.

A spokesperson said: “The collision took place between junctions 2 and 3 (westbound towards Lightwater) and the carriageway will remain shut for at least a few more hours. The eastbound carriageway has now re-opened two lanes.

“If you saw anything or have dashcam of the collision, please contact us quoting PR/45220077435 via DM or by calling 101.”

The next of kin of the deceased are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

National Highways expects all lane closures along the M3 to remain in place until Wednesday afternoon.

The traffic service tweeted: “ 2 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise in #Surrey within J10 (#A3 for #Guildford) due to an ongoing @SurreyRoadCops led incident. There’s a 25 minute delay on approach with approximately 9 miles of congestion so allow extra journey time this morning. “

There are delays on the M25 nearby from Heathrow Airport and south near Woking (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the M25 has been closed after climate protest group Just Stop Oil stopped traffic on the motorway.

The group has said it is aiming to block the motorway from Wednesday until Friday, demanding the UK government immediately ends licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

Surrey Police said officers were dealing with the protest. In a statement the force said: “We’re dealing with a protest on the M25 just past junction 10 of the anti-clockwise carriageway this morning. Three lanes are currently closed.

“We will keep you informed of further updates. In the meantime please avoid the area.”