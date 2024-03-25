M4 closed eastbound near Heathrow airport as police investigate ‘incident’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The M4 eastbound in west London near Heathrow Airport was closed as police investigated an “incident” on the motorway.

National Highways (NH) had told motorists to expect delays of 20 minutes and three miles of congestion following the incident at Junction 3 earlier on Monday morning.

“Following an incident recently, road is closed within J3 for @metpoliceuk investigation work,” it wrote on X.

The motorway, a major commuter route into the capital, was closed from shortly after 6am so that the Metropolitan Police could carry out their work.

The incident was fully cleared and all lanes reopened on the motorway by 8:15am.

NH warned that “delays remain but are beginning to ease and should clear soon.”

Elsewhere, part of the M3 was shut following a collision. The eastbound within Junction 11 near Winchester, Hampshire was shut at around 7.30am.

One lane was closed on the motorway and drivers were told to expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

“Following the earlier collision, the vehicles have now been recovered and all lanes are open,” NH said in a statement.

“30 min delay remains but should begin easing now.”

Part of the M1 near Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire was also shut on Monday morning following a collision.

One lane of traffic on the northbound part of the motorway within Junction 13 was shut following the incident.

A lorry crashed into a car within roadwork taking place on the carriageway.

NH told drivers to expect delays which were “rapidly increasing”.