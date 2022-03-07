A woman in her 60s was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash on the M4 on Monday morning, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

A black Nissan car and a white van collided as they headed west on the motorway between Reading and Theale, the force said in a statement.

The victim died at the scene, while those who were injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

As a result of the crash, the motorway was closed in both directions. The east-bound lanes reopened later on Monday, but the western carriageway remains shut and is likely to remain so for the rest of the day.

Detective Constable Mark Dunne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit has appealed to potential witnesses to get in touch with information about the collision.

He said: “Tragically, as a result of a serious collision this morning, a woman has died and two others have been seriously injured.

“The woman’s next of kin have been made aware and are being offered support by specially trained officers, and my thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M4 this morning at around the time of the collision to please contact 101, quoting incident reference 320 (7/3) if you witnessed what happened.”

More follows...