M5 crash latest: Road closed after teenager and two adults killed and another child fights for life
Single-vehicle collision happened on motorway in south Gloucestershire on Friday evening, Avon and Somerset Police says
A teenager and two adults have been killed in a car crash on the M5 while a second child is fighting for their life in hospital.
The single-vehicle collision happened on the motorway in south Gloucestershire at around 9pm on Friday evening, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A white BMW was involved in the accident when it left the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and the Michaelwood services.
The M5 is closed in both directions between junctions 14 and 13.
The two adults, in their 40s, and teenager who were travelling in the car have died from their injuries.
The second child suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.
