M5: Body found on motorway prompting full road closure

A major motorway has been closed by police after a body was discovered on the carriageway.
West Midlands Police is at the scene of two incidents on the M5, which has been closed in both directions at Oldbury/Quinton, near Birmingham.
The motorway is shut at junction three at Quinton to junction 12 at Oldbury.
It comes after a body was found in the carriageway.
Due to a separate collision the road has been shut north of the area between junction three and the M6.
More follows...
