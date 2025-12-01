Teenager, 18, dies after getting out of ambulance on motorway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager died after getting out of an ambulance on a motorway and then being hit by a car, police have said.

The 18-year-old exited the ambulance after it stopped to provide him with further treatment on the northbound carriageway of the M5 in North Somerset, between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 20 (Clevedon), while taking him to hospital.

The ambulance service informed police shortly after 11pm that the patient was on the motorway, Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement. He was hit by a car and died at the scene.

The M5 was closed as a result of the incident to allow emergency services to respond and investigations to take place. The road was reopened on Monday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at such a devastating time. We will support them in any way we can,” Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said.

“This incident has had a significant effect on our officers and ambulance crews who are understandably incredibly upset by what happened.

“As well as providing support to the man’s family, we are also making sure that the appropriate welfare arrangements are in place for our staff and also for those members of the public who were either directly involved or who witnessed the incident.”

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on what happened. The family has been notified of the death and are being supported by a police liaison officer.

Jane Whichello from South Western Ambulance Service told the BBC: "We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man involved in this incredibly sad incident.

"Alongside police colleagues, our crews put their own safety at risk to help the patient and reduce the risk of harm to passing motorists, and I would like to thank them for their efforts.”