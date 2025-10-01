M5 delays after lorry transporting electric cars catches fire
A stretch of the M5 is closed after a car transporter carrying electric vehicles caught fire.
The M5 in Devon is shut in both directions between J28 in Cullompton and J29 in Exeter due to a fire on a heavy goods vehicle.
There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the closure.
Devon and Cornwall Fire and Rescue is attending the incident, and the road is closed while firefighters continue to tackle the blaze. Devon and Cornwall Police and emergency services are also on the scene.
National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
National Highways has not given an estimate as to when the road will reopen.
Road users heading south are advised to exit the M5 southbound at J28, and road users heading north should exit the M5 northbound at J29.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Diversion routes are in place however the incident has resulted in significant traffic issues and we advise motorists to avoid the area.
“Police, the fire service and Highways England remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
