Massive lorry fire on M5 motorway sparks major delays

The M5 was closed, causing huge tailbacks, after a lorry burst into flames, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Emergency services crews raced to the scene on the motorway in Somerset after the lorry was engulfed by fire.

The lorry was carrying “potentially hazardous chemicals”, according to Somerset Live. Fire crews tackled the flames.

The blaze happened on the southbound carriageway, between junction 22 at Burnham On Sea and junction 23 at Puriton, but traffic was halted on both sides, and jams quickly built up either side.

Photographs showed the lorry alight and smoke billowing into the sky.

Some drivers got out of their vehicles to look – despite official advice to stay put.

One reported having been stuck for three-and-a-half hours.

By late lunchtime, National Highways said there were two-hour delays in both directions, but that the northbound closure had been removed.

“Southbound remains closed with trapped traffic running past the scene in lane 3,” traffic experts said.