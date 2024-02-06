M5 crash: Two lorry accident closes motorway in Gloucestershire

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major motorway has been closed after a double lorry crash spilt diesel over early this morning.

Both directions of the M5 are closed between J11 and J9 for the A46 to Tewkesbury after the collision at 2.40am on Tuesday.

One lorry smashed through the central reservation onto the northbound lane, flipping over and spilling diesel, according to National Highways.

They added delays of an hour southbound are expected with 7.5 miles of congestion.

Gloucestershire Police said both lorry drivers have been taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-changing.

The affected section of the M5 beginning at J11 for the A40 Gloucester may need to be completely resurfaced due to the “significant” barrier damage and fuel spill.

It is hoped that two lanes on the southbound carriageway can be reopened once the lorry has been recovered.

National Highways inspectors will then be able to assess the road surface to determine whether resurfacing is required before the northbound can be safely reopened.

Delays of approximately 15 minutes above normal are being reported on the northbound stretch.