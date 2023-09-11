Lorries park under motorway bridge in bid to save man threatening to jump

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HGV drivers lined up under a motorway bridge - to try and catch a man threatening to jump.

The lorries teamed up with police and pulled under the M5 crossing in a bid to save the jumper’s life.

Officers were called to a concern for welfare incident at Taunton in Somerset on Sunday.

NPAS South West & Wales Region confirmed they had dispatched an emergency aircraft to assist Avon and Somerset Police with the incident.

“We have deployed our Exeter aircraft to assist AS Police with a person in crisis on the M5 at Taunton,” the statement said.

‘’After witnessing the situation, HGV drivers began to park directly underneath the bridge to stop the man from jumping.’’

Police also confirmed in the statement that the man was rescued unharmed, thanking the lorry drivers for their efforts.

“Excellent intervention by officers on scene means male is now safe,” police said.

“Fantastic to see HGV drivers offering to help with their lorries to safeguard the person – thank you.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.