Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

M6 closed after serious crash involving lorry at Thelwall Viaduct in Warrington

A lorry fell through the barriers to the embankment below with the driver rescued from the scene

Holly Evans
Monday 30 September 2024 21:50
Comments
The lorry fell from Thirwall Viaduct in Warrington
The lorry fell from Thirwall Viaduct in Warrington (Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

All traffic heading northbound on part of the M6 has been halted after a lorry fell from the side of Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington.

The incident occurred shortly before 7pm, with emergency services rescuing the driver from the scene, who is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “Officers have been dealing with a serious collision on the M6 northbound.

“Shortly after 6.50pm on Monday 30 September, police were called to reports of an incident on the M6 northbound at Thelwall Viaduct, between junction 20 and 21.

Motorway traffic camera capturing the M6 closure at Junction 21 for Warrington
Motorway traffic camera capturing the M6 closure at Junction 21 for Warrington (www-motorwaycameras-co-uk)

“Officers attended the scene and found a lorry had come off the carriageway and landed on the embankment below the bridge.

“The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

“Three lanes remain closed on the northbound carriageway due to serious damage caused to the barrier. One lane will remain open with a reduced speed limit.

“These lane closures will remain in place for some time, and are expected to continue into the morning.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route during this time.”

The latest update from Inrix says: “M6 Northbound closed, stationary traffic due to serious accident, a lorry involved from J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston).”

Normal traffic levels are not expected to resume until around 11pm, with lanes closed due to “significant barrier damage”.

More follows on this breaking news story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in