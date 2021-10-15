A section of the M6 motorway near Crewe has been closed following what National Highways described as a “serious collision’” which required air ambulance services.

A stretch of the busy motorway between junctions 16 and 17 was affected, with the northbound carriageways closed entirely and the southbound lanes temporarily blocked to allow the helicopter to land.

The incident resulted in long tailbacks on the M6 and a warning to drivers to avoid the area.

In a statement, National Highways – which was rebranded from Highways England in August – said: “The M6 is closed northbound between Junction 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) and Junction 17 (Congleton) due to a collision. North West Motorway Police are in attendance.

“There is about six miles of queueing traffic which is adding over an hour on normal journey times on the approach to the queue.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Motorists were being advised to follow signs for the diversion which would see them exit the motorway at J16, take the first exit off the roundabout onto A500 westbound and at the A5020 roundabout take the third exit onto the A5020 northbound.

Then at the A534 roundabout take the third exit onto the A534 eastbound, before re-joining the M6 at J17.

Asked how long the disruption would continue, National Highways tweeted: “The northbound [carriageways] will remain closed for the time being as there is a possibility that police may be doing accident investigation works.

“We’re currently organising extra resources to look at turning traffic around.”