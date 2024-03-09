Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A driver has been killed in a horror crash after driving the wrong way down a motorway.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision between an Audi and an Amazon delivery lorry on the M62 on Saturday morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 for Lofthouse at around 3.30am.

The male driver of the Audi was tragically declared dead at the scene shortly after.

Pictures from the scene show investigators examining a wrecked white Audi that appears to be destroyed in a head-on collision.

An Amazon delivery lorry appears to have smashed into the central reservation of the motorway as a result of the crash.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The collision involved a white Audi A3 travelling against the flow of traffic and a Renault HGV.

“The male occupant of the Audi was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

“A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened.

“Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the Audi prior to the collision.”

The road is expected to remain closed into the afternoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed Saturday’s collision, the circumstances leading up to it or who may have video footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 231 of 9/3.