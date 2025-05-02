The M62 has closed after a crash involving several vehicles, with drivers warned of long delays.
The westbound carriageway of the motorway has been shut between junctions 18 Simister Island Interchange and junction 19 near Heywood in Rochdale.
Greater Manchester Police say the crash involved two lorries and a vehicle.
A spokesperson said the force was called to the incident between the two junctions at 1.30pm.
They said one person had suffered “serious and life changing injuries”.
In a statement, a Highways England spokesperson said: “The M62 is closed westbound between Junction 19 near (Heywood) and Junction 18 due to a collision.
“Emergency Services are on scene. National Highways traffic officers are on in attendance to assist with traffic management.”
This is a breaking story - more to follow
