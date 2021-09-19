Three men killed and five seriously injured in M8 crash

Three men died and five were seriously injured in a car crash on the M8 motorway.

Police said a blue Audi Q7 left the road near junction 31 in Renfrewshire, Scotland, at around 5.05am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the incident but two men aged 27 and one aged 31 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other men were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which are not life-threatening.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of road traffic offences.

Police Scotland launched a full collision investigation and appealed for information.

Inspector Darren Cook, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives as a result of this crash.

“Our enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are seeking assistance from the public to help with our investigation.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we believe there may be other road users that can help with our enquiry.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident or have possible dashcam footage that you come forward and speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0860 of Sunday, 19 September, 2021.”

The westbound carriageway of the M8 was closed from junction 29.