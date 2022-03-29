Tributes have been paid to a “brave” and loving 20-year-old university rugby player who died after suffering an injury in a match.

Maddy Lawrence was tackled and sustained an injury that did not appear life-threatening while playing for the University of the West of England (UWE) earlier this month.

The young winger, known as Twinkle Toes, was taken to hospital and her parents believed she would be back home the following weekend.

But she developed an infection and died less than three weeks later.

Tributes have since poured in for Maddy from friends, relatives, and the world of rugby.

Her family said in a statement: “Ever since Maddy started playing rugby at UWE she has loved every moment of it. During the last match of the season, she sustained an injury which was not at all life threatening.

‘Whenever she smiled and laughed you couldn’t help but smile and laugh with her,’ the UWE team said (PA)

“She went into hospital and we believed that she should be home by the weekend. Tragically, she had picked up a bacterial infection that the acute team tried tirelessly to get under control.

“Maddy fought with every sinew in her body, through life saving surgeries every single day of her stay in ICU. Her spirit and desire to live was so strong, as well as her heart and courage, that the medical teams were in awe of her and she never gave up that fight.

“So sadly on 25 March, her body could take no more and we let her go, on to her next adventure with her adoring family by her side.”

They added: “Maddy’s presence, bravery, spirit, goodness, sass, beauty and love will never be forgotten and is felt all around us and in us and always will be.”

The family said they would set up a charitable fund in her name and a friend has launched a fundraising page in her memory.

Maddy was injured while playing for the women’s second team against the University of Bristol.

Her university said everyone “profoundly shocked and saddened” by her death, and described her as a “talented” rugby player.

Tom Monks, head of UWE Women’s Rugby Union said Maddy had been “an absolute pleasure to coach.”

“The unity and togetherness of this year’s squad is the strongest I’ve ever felt in my 20 years of coaching and Maddy‘s beaming smile and warmth embodied the incredible bond we have,” he said.

The UWE team said in an Instagram post: “Maddy exemplified what it means to be a UWE Women’s Rugby Player, ‘tackling’ every new skill with enthusiasm. She proudly represented our club both on and off the rugby pitch, growing into the sport and our rugby family.

“Maddy was a bubbly girl who was so fun to be around. Whenever she smiled and laughed you couldn’t help but smile and laugh with her.

“That was the sort of player, friend, sister and daughter Maddy was. Her everlasting energy has left its mark on this club, she will forever be our number 11 and will forever be our friend.”

The club said it would retire the number 11 shirt in Maddy’s honour.

The Rugby Football Union tweeted: “On behalf of everyone at the RFU, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Maddy Lawrence.

“The thoughts of everyone in the game are with UWE Women’s Rugby, their players, members and the wider rugby community.”