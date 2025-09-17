Christian Brückner: Madeleine McCann suspect freed from prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A German man who is under investigation in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann 18 years ago was released from prison on Wednesday after serving his sentence in an unrelated case, police said.

The man, who has been identified by media as Christian Bruckner, had been serving a seven-year sentence that stemmed from his 2019 conviction for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal.

He left the prison at Sehnde, near Hannover in northern Germany, on Wednesday morning.

In June 2020, German prosecutors said the man was being investigated on suspicion of murder in connection with McCann's disappearance on May 3, 2007, from an apartment complex in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz. They said they assumed the girl was dead.

Police have since carried out more searches in Portugal. But the suspect, who has denied any involvement in her disappearance, has not been charged in the case. The investigation is not affected by his release. He also remains a suspect in an investigation into McCann's disappearance being conducted by Britain's Metropolitan Police, who say he refused their request for an interview.

His lawyer, Friedrich Fïlscher, has said charges would have been filed against his client long ago if there had been sufficient evidence.

open image in gallery Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal in 2007 (Handout/PA) ( Handout )

The 48-year-old spent many years in Portugal, including in the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance.

Investigators in the U.K., Portugal and Germany are still piecing together what happened on the night three-year-old Madeleine disappeared. She was in the same room as her brother and sister — two-year-old twins — while their parents, Kate and Gerry, had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

The suspect was tried last year over several unrelated sexual offenses he was alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017 and was acquitted in October. The presiding judge said the evidence was insufficient for a conviction, that the court heard from unreliable witnesses and that some had been influenced by media reports on the defendant.

open image in gallery hristian B. arrives at the start of his trial, at Braunschweig district court, in Brunswick, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2024 ( (c) dpa Pool )

The state court in Hildesheim has said it cannot legally disclose whether he will have to fulfill any conditions after his release. But Filscher confirmed to regional public broadcaster NDR that his client will be required to wear an electronic foot tag, report regularly to probation services and give up his passport.

German weekly Der Spiegel first reported on that decision, without naming sources.

He still faces an Oct. 27 court date in Oldenburg in northwestern Germany in a case in which he is accused of insulting a prison employee. A district court in the city sentenced him to six weeks in prison for that, but the defense has appealed.