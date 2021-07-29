McCann family pay tribute to Madeleine on 18th anniversary of her disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madeleine McCann’s family has marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance by remembering her as a “very beautiful and unique person” ahead of what would be her 22nd birthday.

Madeleine was three when she vanished while on a family holiday in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.

A statement from her parents Kate and Gerry McCann and the family said: “The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”

On May 12, Madeleine would be turning 22 and the family said: “No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day.

“We continue to ‘celebrate’ her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.”

The statement, posted on the Find Madeleine website, thanked supporters “for standing by us and never forgetting about Madeleine”.

It added: “We’re very grateful to the UK charity Missing People for their ongoing, invaluable work, and to all organisations, charities and police forces who remain committed, despite many challenges and limited resources, to finding and bringing home the many missing and abducted children.”

Ahead of International Missing Children’s Day on May 25, the McCanns said: “We continue to remember all missing children and their families, both here in the UK and abroad, thinking especially of all the children displaced from their homes & families in Ukraine and Gaza at this time.”

In April, ministers approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance.

Madeleine was three when she vanished while her parents went to dinner with friends, leaving their three young children asleep in their holiday apartment.

Prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in the Praia da Luz in 2005, has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.