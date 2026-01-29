‘Madonna is my idol – now she’s a regular at my Margate restaurant’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A restaurant owner in Margate has recounted his joy at cooking for one of his idols, Madonna, after she praised the venue as her “favourite Italian restaurant” during a recent visit.

The pop icon hailed the trendy seaside town as her “idea of heaven” in a post to her 20 million followers on Instagram after visiting the southeast coast in support of her friend Dame Tracey Emin’s residency programme for artists.

It is reportedly the second time for the global superstar to visit the town in three months, and both times has dined at Cantina Caruso the sister restaurant to Bottega Carusa, a small traditional restaurant specialising in fresh pasta which was praised by The Guardian as “possibly some of the best Italian food in modern Britain”.

Opened eight years ago by Harry Ryder and his partner Simona Di Dio, it is inspired by the food, recipes and wines from her hometown Foglianise, a small village an hour away from Naples in Benevento Province, Campania.

open image in gallery The pop singer dined on their signature verdura e fagioli dish ( Supplied )

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Ryder said: “It was really lovely to get a mention, a really nice surprise.

“We have a wine bar next door, Cantina, as well as the Bottega, and a small private space. She was in the private space, we’ve cooked for her before, a few times.

“She’s super nice, great fun, it’s odd hosting your idols as I’ve been listening to Madonna since I was about seven years old. But she’s really lovely.

“January quite a bleak time so it’s a really nice boost and it’s been great for the whole town, especially the arts scene.”

Both she and Dame Tracey dined on the set-menu, which features signature dishes like Simona’s grandmother’s recipe of greens and beans, polpette di pane, homemade lasagna and tiramisu.

open image in gallery She shared a picture to her social media with her friend Dame Tracey Emin ( Instagram/@madonna )

On her social media, the 67-year-old said: “On top of all of that [visiting arts in Margate], I get to eat at my favorite Italian restaurant which I’m not giving anyone the name of because then everyone’s going to go there and it only has one table!!”

Dishes on their menu at Bottega Caruso include fresh pasta with fennel sausage and squash ragu, Italian meatloaf in girolles sauce, slow braised local squid, and house-cured pork loin. Their wine bar next door also serves natural wines by the glass, as well as apertitivo-style cocktails and small plates.

Other deli essentials such as fresh pasta, chocolates and olive oil are also sold, while the couple and their staff host regular cooking workshops, private events and wine tastings.

On Tripadvisor, one customer wrote: “BELIEVE THE HYPE! This place is outstanding. Absolutely cannot fault it. Staff were lovely, food DIVINE, wine glorious... mmmm I've been thinking about the salt cod and bef ragu for the past two weeks... Cant wait to go back.”

Another said: “This small friendly restaurant never fails to deliver - its our ‘go to’ restaurant whenever we are visiting Margate, that’s if we can get a table. Food is excellent and service is informed and friendly. The only downside is that its nearly always booked well in advance. Italian homemade cooking at its best.”

With a growing arts scene and the opening of several craft breweries and well-reviewed dining spots, Margate is increasingly becoming a tourist hotspot for those looking for a break from the city. Situated just 80 miles from London and easily reached by train from St Pancras International, London Victoria or Charing Cross, it has seen a recent influx of creatives relocating to the Victorian seaside town.

open image in gallery The restaurant is a popular dining spot in Margate and has been widely praised by food critics ( Supplied )

Sharing a photo with Turner Prize winner Dame Tracey, Madonna wrote: “I have known Tracey [Emin] for over 25 years and I’ve always been a fan of her extremely personal and provocative work. But what she has created in this community by the sea is quite remarkable.

“She has an artist residency programme where she invites young artists from all around the world to come and paint and live for several months, artists who otherwise would have no place to paint and develop their talent and be a part of the many exhibitions that happen around Margate.

“I’ve been there a few times now and I’m always struck by the commitment and passion of all of these artists. Hungry, possessed, and extremely grateful to have this opportunity. They all have very touching stories to share and honestly it’s so refreshing to witness them working in such a dedicated way.”

The singer, who is behind hits such as ‘Like a Prayer’ and ‘Material Girl’ has recently released her remix album Veronica Electronica as well as Bedtime Stories: The Untold Chapter, which gave fans a collection of remixes and outtakes from her 1994 album.