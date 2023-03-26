Major incident declared after leak at Poole Harbour

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major incident has been declared after barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water in Poole Harbour.

The leak occured at a pipeline operated by Perenco, Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said on Sunday.

Reservoir fluid can include types of oil and the PHC has activated its oil spill plan in response. The pipeline has also been shut down, with booms placed on either side of the leak, the organisation told BBC News.

They said in a statement: “It is estimated that approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column in Poole Harbour.

“Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water.”

Leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council, Philip Broadhead, said the local authority would be “working to see what implications this leak may have and what action we may need to take.”

Paddle boarders enjoy warm weather in Poole Harbour in Dorset (PA)

He added: “It is of course extremely disappointing to hear of this event, and while there will be a time later for anger and investigation, our focus now must be ensuring we can mitigate any impacts of this situation.”

Frank Dy, general manager at Perenco UK’s Wytch Farm, where the pipeline is located, told Bournemouth Echo: “Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

“It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained.”

The Environment Agency said: “We are supporting the port authority and other partners in responding to this incident.”