Spanish police have said that a man suspected of fatally shooting two men at a bar in Malaga fled through "three countries in 15 hours".

The two victims, believed to be Eddie Lyons Junior and Ross Monaghan, died after a gunman opened fire outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga, on May 31.

Following the shooting, Police Scotland denied that the incident was connected to a suspected ongoing gang feud that began in March.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on June 13, with support from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police, according to authorities.

He then appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court, ahead of extradition proceedings.

On Tuesday, the Spanish National Police, which is leading the investigation, alleged the man took a route through "three countries in less than 15 hours" and used disguises to avoid being detected.

It said that it took "just seven days" to identify him.

Police Scotland had previously denied any link between the shootings in Spain and ongoing conflict in the Edinburgh and Glasgow regions.

The force said in a statement: "There is also nothing to suggest that the shooting in Fuengirola was planned from within Scotland."

On Tuesday, the Spanish police force said "two house searches were also carried out in Liverpool and that the man went into hiding in the UK".

A Spanish police spokesperson said: "In just seven days, the alleged perpetrator was identified. He fled three countries in less than 15 hours, altering his physical appearance to avoid recognition.

"Once in hiding in the United Kingdom, he changed his address to hinder any investigation until Friday afternoon, when he was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) following the issuance of an International Arrest Warrant by Fuengirola Magistrates' Court No. 2."

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: "On June 13, officers from Merseyside Police arrested a 44-year-old man in the Liverpool area on behalf of the Spanish authorities for two counts of murder. The operation was supported by officers from the NCA's National Extradition Unit.

"The individual appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 14 for the commencement of extradition proceedings.

"He was remanded in custody."

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.