Man arrested after cyclist killed in collision near pub
West Mercia Police are carrying out a number of enquiries and are calling for witnesses
A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision in Worcester in the early hours of Sunday morning.
West Mercia Police received a report around 5am that a white and blue Dacia travelling towards Droitwich on the A38 had collided with a cyclist nearby the Copcut Elm Pub.
The cyclist, a man in his thiries, died at the scene. A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Sergeant Darryn Van-Rooyen, from the force’s Roads Policing team, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family following this morning’s collision.
“We’re currently carrying out a number of enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either the bicycle or the car beforehand,” he added.
Those with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that might help with the investigation are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments