A man has claimed he was arrested after stripping a supermarket’s shelves of Russian-made vodka in a show of defiance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mike Ockelford, 59, said he was apprehended by police after removing dozens of bottles of Russian Standard Vodka from the display at Sainsbury’s in Basildon, Essex, saying he was “offended” the product was still on sale.

He was out buying cakes for his office when he embarked on the “spur of the moment protest”.

Recounting the incident, the security firm boss said: “It wasn’t an attempt to steal it - it was to make a point.

(Mike Ockelford / SWNS)

“I was offended that they were selling Russian vodka given what Russia has done and the sanctions.

“I went in there to get some cakes for the office, it was very spontaneous.

“I had a look at the alcohol shelf and saw that the Russian products were still on the shelves, so I checked the bottles and removed all the vodka bottles bottled in St Petersburg.”

He then bundled the bottles to his shopping trolley and wheeled them to the front of the shop, asking to see the manager - who was not in.

A staff member said they would ask head office about it and took down his details.

(Mike Ockelford / SWNS)

He said the situation was “a bit inflamed” by another member of staff who insisted that the bottles should go back on the shelves.

“He claimed the bottles were made in the UK, which is why I became annoyed because Russian standard vodka is bottled in St Petersburg - which it says on the bottle,” he said.

“I did raise my voice and told him he was talking ‘a load of bollocks’, and then he called the police”.

He claims he then left the store and sat in his car, but returned to speak to police as he had “nothing to hide.”

“I went and told them I’d made the commotion and explained what happened and why I’d removed the bottles,” Mr Ockelford explained.

“They asked for my details and then asked for my address, and I didn’t feel like I had to give that to them so they handcuffed me and put me in the back of their car for three minutes”.

Mr Ockleford says he doesn’t think any charges will be pressed after the incident.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance at Sainsbury’s in Cricketers Way, Basildon at 11.30am on 2 March. It was reported a man was being abusive to members of staff.

Reports say the Russian Standard Vodka bottles have since been removed from the Basildon store’s shelves.