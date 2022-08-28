Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 21-year-old man from Bolton has been charged by Greater Manchester Police with raping a pensioner and attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl.

Issa Brayzi-Pour, from the Farnworth area, appeared before Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday 27 August on two charges of raping a 70-year-old woman on Sunday 21 August.

Brayzi-Pour was also charged with one count of intending to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday 9 August.

Police said they were called following reports of an alleged incident of serious sexual assault on Almond Street, Farnworth, after midnight on 21 August.

Residents told The Bolton News that police cordoned off the road and were collecting eyewitness statements.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “The victims have been kept updated and continue to be supported by our specialist officers and partner agencies.”