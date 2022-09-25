Man dies and eight in hospital after ‘serious fire’ breaks out in Bristol tower block

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died and eight people have been hospitalised after a “serious fire” broke out at a Bristol tower block.

Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were alerted to the inferno on the top floor of Twinnell House, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, just after 2.15am on Sunday.

The force said the blaze was “quickly extinguished”, though sadly one man died.

Eight people were hospitalised, seven of whom were treated smoke inhalation and one for minor burns. All eight are still in hospital.

A further three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol (Google Maps)

Some 90 residents were evacuated from the tower block and a rest centre was set up at St Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church at Lawfords Gate, where Bristol City Council are providing welfare support to around 40 people.

Superintendent Tony Blatchford, of Avon and Somerset Police, said officers would launch a full investigation into the incident.

“This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life,” he said.

“While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe we know who the man is and have informed his next of kin. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Enquiries into what happened have already begun and we will work closely with the fire service to fully understand what started the fire and how the man sadly died.

“I’d like to thank those who have been evacuated from their homes for their co-operation and understanding and promise them all agencies are working hard to enable them to return home as quickly as possible.”

A cordon is in place around Twinnell House, where it will remain until the building has been assessed to be safe.

The force said Willis Drive is closed while emergency services remain at the scene.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent 11 fire engines to the scene, along with two turntable ladders and other specialist vehicles.

Dave Hodges, duty group commander for Avon Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On arrival crews were faced with a serious fire on the 16th floor and deployed crews wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the fire and assist residents.

“The upper floors have been damaged by smoke and fire, and water damage has affected many flats on lower floors.

“The fire has now been contained and fire crews remain in attendance making the scene safe. We are working with our partner agencies to support the local community during this difficult time.

“Our sincere condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased.”

South Western Ambulance Service sent seven double-crewed ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, an operations officer, doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident.

Yassin Mohamud, Green councillor for Lawrence Hill, said he was “heartbroken” by the incident.

“As a councillor, community member and a father, I am heartbroken by what has taken place at Twinnell House this morning,” Cllr Mohamud said.

“It is so sad to hear that one of the residents has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for Bristol City Council said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the individual who has tragically lost their life in this incident,” she said.

“We’re grateful for the swift action of all emergency services and council officers involved to tackle this fire and support residents to the nearby place of safety.

“Officers are currently supporting the efforts under way to assess the damage and understand how the fire started.

“Residents affected by this tragic incident are being supported and those who require it will be helped into emergency accommodation while their homes remain inaccessible.”