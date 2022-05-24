Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales
Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.
A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.
Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.
Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.
Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.
The man’s family has been informed.
