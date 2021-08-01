Man drowns after jumping into sea in Blackpool to save stranger

A man has died after jumping into the sea to save a stranger’s life.

Alex Gibson, 22, jumped into the water close to the North Pier in Blackpool at around 4.20am on Friday morning after spotting a man in trouble in the water, LancsLive reports.

Emergency services rushed to help him after he got into difficulty himself in the Irish Sea with crews including HM Coastguard Fleetwood, HM Coastguard Lytham, RNLI Fleetwood, RNLI Blackpool and a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

He reportedly managed to “crawl out” of the sea and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but could not be saved.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received a call from Lancashire police with an update on the casualty, and it was confirmed that he died. As it was a fatality, the police will be responsible for dealing with it.”

Mr Gibson was an employee at a fish and chip shop in Blackpool, which closed for the day after learning of the tragedy.

In a tribute, the business posted: “Alex was truly an amazing young man.

“All his friends would agree that he was intelligent, hardworking, pleasant, caring and literally wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“He is a true hero, drowned sacrificing his life to help another.

“He was loved by all his work colleagues, and we miss him terribly.

“Tragically taken at 22. My heart goes out to all his family.”

A public memorial service will take place on Saturday at North Pier at 7pm. Organiser Siobhan Rosie said: “This is a memorial for Alex Gibson; the kindest, bravest soul there ever was.

“He was loved and will continue to be loved by everyone. Give flowers, balloons and bucket hats.

“Let’s show Alex the love and how proud we are for saving a life.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help raise funds for Mr Gibson’s family to help pay for funeral costs.

Writing on the page, Blackpool pub owner Hamish Howitt described Mr Gibson as a “true hero” and “beautiful, caring, loving, son, brother and friend to all those who knew him” who “sacrificed his life”.