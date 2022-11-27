‘Devoted’ father found dead in street was shot and victim of acid attack

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A “devoted” father who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body was shot and the victim of an acid attack.

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday officers believe Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.

The force added: “Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.

“Following examination and tests, the hazardous substances are believed to not pose any further harm, threat or risk to the public in the surrounding area and have been contained.

“A reminder, if anyone has had direct contact with the body at the time they should still speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.”

The force has launched a murder investigation and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

In a statement released on Saturday, the 38-year-old’s family paid tribute to Mr Smith, saying: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

His family have asked for privacy while they grieve. A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand from GMP’s Major Incident Team, who is leading this investigation said; “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. I have a team of detectives working around the clock and I urge anyone who has seen anything unusual or out of the ordinary near to the victim’s home during the day and early evening of Thursday 24 November to contact the Major Incident Room.

“This is the first fatal shooting in the Manchester area for over two years and we are determined to recover the weapon and find Liam’s killer.”

The body was found in Kilburn Avenue, Shevington, on rough ground between neighbouring houses which leads to a dirt track and open fields.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force. Members of the public can pass information to police through LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.

Additional reporting by PA