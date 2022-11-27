Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Devoted’ father found dead in street was shot and victim of acid attack

Liam Smith‘s family paid tribute to the ‘devoted dad’

Joe Middleton
Sunday 27 November 2022 12:16
Comments
<p>The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan</p>

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan

(Greater Manchester Police)

A “devoted” father who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body was shot and the victim of an acid attack.

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday officers believe Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.

The force added: “Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.

“Following examination and tests, the hazardous substances are believed to not pose any further harm, threat or risk to the public in the surrounding area and have been contained.

Recommended

“A reminder, if anyone has had direct contact with the body at the time they should still speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.”

The force has launched a murder investigation and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

In a statement released on Saturday, the 38-year-old’s family paid tribute to Mr Smith, saying: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

His family have asked for privacy while they grieve. A Home Office post-mortem examination has been carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand from GMP’s Major Incident Team, who is leading this investigation said; “This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. I have a team of detectives working around the clock and I urge anyone who has seen anything unusual or out of the ordinary near to the victim’s home during the day and early evening of Thursday 24 November to contact the Major Incident Room.

“This is the first fatal shooting in the Manchester area for over two years and we are determined to recover the weapon and find Liam’s killer.”

The body was found in Kilburn Avenue, Shevington, on rough ground between neighbouring houses which leads to a dirt track and open fields.

Recommended

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force. Members of the public can pass information to police through LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in