The identity of a man who was killed while attempting to cross a busy motorway on foot remains unknown, three years after his death.

The man was hit by several cars on the northbound M1 at junction 18 in Northamptonshire on 29 November 2019and died at the scene.

Police have since been working to identify the man and trace his family or friends through several media appeals and DNA testing.

At an inquest in Northampton on August 3, a coroner concluded the man’s death was accidental.

They have now reissued a digitally produced portrait made by an expert at Liverpool John Moores University to show what the unidentified man would have looked like, in hopes that someone will recognise him and come forward.

He is described as having been in his late teens or early 20s, around 5ft 1in tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police also reported that he had thin facial hair and what seemed to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe.

On the back of his lower left arm, he also had two very light linear scars that were around 1.5cm and 3cm long.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with the words “The Urban Club, Bronx” on it, a black and grey jumper and black jeans.

He was also carrying a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France SIM card inside, a phone charger with a European connector and some euros.

Police believe the man may have entered the UK illegally via a lorry, which he may have then disembarked and successfully navigated all three lanes of the M1’s southbound direction, before attempting to cross the northbound direction and being hit.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or Northamptonshire Police at 101 to remain anonymous.